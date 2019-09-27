America - 50th Anniversary Tour

Price: $45 (main floor front); $40 (main floor rear); $35 (balcony)

Featuring founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, America brings their 50th anniversary tour to the Glema to showcase their incredible vocal harmonies during an intimate performance. Hits include: A Horse with No Name, Sister Golden Hair, You Can Do Magic, Ventura Highway, Lonely People, I Need You, Tin Man, and many more.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org