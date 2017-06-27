America's Diplomats: Documentary Screening

Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

America's Diplomats: Documentary Screening

As part of the I Am Ali Festival's week of Conviction and in honor of Ali's lifelong commitment to global citizenship, The World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana will hold a screening of the documentary America’s Diplomats. This documentary, hosted by Former Ambassador Margaret Scobey, examines the work of American ambassadors and diplomats and the public's conceptions and misconceptions of them. Following the film, Former Ambassador Scobey will hold a question and answer session and roundtable on the topics discussed.

Narrated by Kathleen Turner, America's Diplomats explores the role of diplomats in shaping America, through the eyes of those on its front lines. From Ben Franklin to Benghazi, the film highlights the sacrifices made by those working behind the scenes to change the world.

Each month, as part of our World at Home Speaker Series, the World Affairs Council brings a different diplomat, expert, policy maker, journalist, or activist to Louisville to share with the community their different perspectives and insights into a timely and pressing global issue.

Margaret Scobey is the former U.S. Ambassador to Egypt and Syria.

For more information visit worldkentucky.org

Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

