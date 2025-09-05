× Expand America's Fleetwood Mac Experience - Cincy America's Fleetwood Mac Experience - Cincy

Since bursting onto the scene just three years ago, Fleetwood Gold has been setting stages ablaze, gathering a legion of devoted fans along the way. With over 20,000 social media followers and counting, this tribute act is more than a show, it is an experience. From Performing Arts Centers to festivals, they've wowed crowds everywhere they go. Fleetwood Gold, has set itself apart from other tributes with their tightly fused vocal harmonies, lead vocals and instrumental excellence. Experience the magic of Fleetwood Gold.

Fleetwood Gold, America's #1 Fleetwood Mac Experience, is the most followed Fleetwood Mac tribute band in the Midwest, performing for more than 50,000 fans in the last twelve months. The band is led by two-time national blues guitar champion and as lead singer for Blood, Sweat and Tears, Chris Shutters (Lyndsey) and Columbus, Ohio-based singers/songwriters Erika Prehm (Stevie) and Sara Reat (Christine).

It's all about the music. No backing tracks or tricks. The best of Fleetwood Mac, from the early Peter Green years through Stevie Nicks' solo career.

Songs include Go Your Own Way, Say You Love Me, Stop Dragging My Heart Around, The Chain, Never Going Back Again, Landslide, Don’t Stop, Everywhere, Dreams, Oh Well, Little Lies, Tusk, Black Magic Woman, Gold Dust Woman and more. (setlist subject to change)

Fleetwood Gold is more than a tribute band, it's an experience.

