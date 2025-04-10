America250 - Battles of the Republic: The War of 1812

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

$35 per person, includes dinner.

This series of dinner-lectures will be given by Dr. Matt Goldberg and cover the first three major conflicts that the young United States found itself embroiled in. Dinner included. Held in the Rob Morris Educational Building.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Education & Learning, History, Parents
