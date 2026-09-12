× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

Come to the Frazier for a Family Day celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of American Independence! Experience the Frazier’s four temporary exhibitions inspired by American Independence and the contribution of Kentuckians to it: Pursuit of Happiness, Louisville to Liberty, I Too Am a Kentuckian, and Revolutionary Threads. With admission to the event, you and your family can engage in a series of hands-on crafts and activities provided by the Frazier’s Education team and various community partners, participate in museum-wide scavenger hunts, take guided tours, meet with our collections manager and get up close with the collection, witness a live theater performance titled Early America Through Music, and gain access to the rest of the Frazier’s three floors of exhibitions! The Frazier Kentucky History Museum’s America250 Family Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (The museum hours that day are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We hope to see you there!

America250 Family Day

Saturday, September 12

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Admission: Cost of museum admission

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org