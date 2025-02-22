America250 - Genealogy: Finding Your Place

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

$20 per person, includes dinner.

Part of the America250 Series, this genealogy seminar will be led by longtime History Center volunteer Jennifer Selebrede, who has assisted the Oldham County History Center with transcribing and archiving countless genealogical records and documents. Learn how to conduct genealogical research and dive into the importance of genealogy. Participants should bring their own lunch! Drinks will be provided.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

