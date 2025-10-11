× Expand Oldham County History Center America250 - Genealogy Workshop: Finding Your Place

$23.18 per person.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america250-genealogy-workshop-finding-your-place-tickets-1410774938819?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

This workshop will be led by Jennifer Selebrede and show attendees how to conduct genealogical research and dive into the importance of genealogy.

For more information, please call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/