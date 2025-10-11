America250 - Genealogy Workshop: Finding Your Place

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

$23.18 per person.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america250-genealogy-workshop-finding-your-place-tickets-1410774938819?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

This workshop will be led by Jennifer Selebrede and show attendees how to conduct genealogical research and dive into the importance of genealogy.

For more information, please call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Parents, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - America250 - Genealogy Workshop: Finding Your Place - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - America250 - Genealogy Workshop: Finding Your Place - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - America250 - Genealogy Workshop: Finding Your Place - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - America250 - Genealogy Workshop: Finding Your Place - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 ical