America250 - Genealogy Workshop: Finding Your Place
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
$23.18 per person.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america250-genealogy-workshop-finding-your-place-tickets-1410774938819?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
This workshop will be led by Jennifer Selebrede and show attendees how to conduct genealogical research and dive into the importance of genealogy.
For more information, please call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
History, Parents, Workshops