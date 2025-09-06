× Expand Oldham County History Center America250 Series: Underground Railroad Car Tours

Must register. $15 per person.

This tour is led by Dr. Nancy Theiss, author of A Tour of the Underground Railroad Along the Ohio River. As Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center, Theiss has led research and programs that have been identified significant by the National Park Service to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. Participants on the tours will drive their own cars to specific sites of activities relating to Freedom Seekers during antebellum era in Oldham County, including grave sites, auction sites and house sites.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/