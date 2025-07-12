× Expand Oldham County History Center America250 – The Seven Fire Prophecies

America250 – The Seven Fire Prophecies at Oldham County History Center

$15 per person.

Join the Oldham County History Center for the America250 Native American History Events. These events are part of the History Center’s Brown Paper Bag Lunch series, where visitors bring their lunch and listen as a guest speaker teaches about different parts of the history of the United States. This series is presented by Reta Underwood, a senior elder of the Turtle Mountain Band of the Chippewa. Reta will talk about the history and culture of Native Americans. Held in the Rob Morris Educational Building.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/