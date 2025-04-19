× Expand Oldham County History Center America250 - The Voice of the Ojibway: The Mishomis Book

$15 per person.

The America250 Native American History events are part of the History Center’s Brown Paper Bag Lunch series, where visitors bring their lunch and listen as a guest speaker teaches about different parts of the history of the United States. This series is presented by Reta Underwood, a senior elder of the Turtle Mountain Band of the Chippewa. Reta will talk about the history and culture of Native Americans. Held in the Rob Morris Educational Building.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/