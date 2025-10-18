America250KY Roadshow: Bell County

Get ready, Bell County! The Kentucky Historical Society and America250KY are coming to town. To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence, we're hitting the road with a series of “America250KY Roadshows.” These exciting events are rolling through Kentucky, bringing the vibrant stories of our local histories to life with passionate local historians and showcasing treasures from the KHS collections!

Join us at the Bell County Historical Society, where you’ll dive into the fascinating history of the region, hear from a knowledgeable local historian, engage with history at various activity stations, and so much more!

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/america250ky-roadshow-bell-county