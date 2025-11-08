America250KY Roadshow: Mason County

Get ready, Mason County! The Kentucky Historical Society and America250KY are coming to town. To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence, we're hitting the road with a series of “America250KY Roadshows.” These exciting events are rolling through Kentucky, bringing the vibrant stories of our local histories to life with passionate local historians and showcasing treasures from the KHS collections!

Join us at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, where you’ll dive into the fascinating history of Mason County and hear from a knowledgeable local historian, explore amazing collections from KHS, and so much more!

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/america250ky-roadshow-mason-county