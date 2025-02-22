America250KY Special Event: Washington's Birthday Commemoration

Join us for the America250KY Special Event: Washington’s Birthday Commemoration, as we celebrate the life and legacy of our nation's first president, George Washington. Dr. Andrea Sutherland, professor at Northern Kentucky University, will present a fascinating lecture titled “Cherry Trees and Wooden Teeth? Tall Tales and Real Truths about George Washington.”

In this 45-minute lecture, Dr. Sutherland will unravel the myths and misconceptions surrounding George Washington, exploring both the legendary stories and the "real" truths about his life. From the famous cherry tree tale to the legend about his wooden teeth, discover the man behind the myths and gain a deeper understanding of Washington’s enduring impact on American history.

A Q&A session will follow the lecture. We will also have collections materials related to Washington on display for attendees to explore. To celebrate Washington’s birthday, cake will be served to cap off the event!

Don’t miss this special opportunity to learn more about one of America’s most iconic figures.

For more information visit history.ky.gov/events