America250KY Statewide Food Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is all about serving and meeting the needs of our community.

In January, America250KY is honoring King’s life and legacy with a statewide food drive. America250KY encourages individuals to donate to their local food pantry and find ways to serve in their community. In Frankfort, America250KY will be collecting food pantry donations at the Kentucky History Center from January 12-24, 2026, to fight hunger in Franklin County.

All food pantry donations will be delivered to the Franklin County Emergency Food Pantry at the end of the month. Donations may be dropped off at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History from Tuesday – Saturday 10 am-5 pm.

Would your community like to participate? Access a fillable promotional flyer here: https://s3.amazonaws.com/ky-historical-society/094dea55-b9e8-44cc-b137-7146e49a44e5/MLKDayFoodDriveFillableFlyer.pdf