American Bluegrass Classic Marathon

-

Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky

American Bluegrass Classic Marathon

In a state known for rolling hills, this route stands out as one of the flattest and most runnable marathon courses in Kentucky. Built for rhythm, consistency, and fast times - this is the kind of course you can chase your next PR or get your official Boston Qualifying time.

For more information visit americanbluegrassclassic.com

Info

Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports