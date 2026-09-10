American Bluegrass Classic Marathon
-
Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
×
American Bluegrass Classic Marathon
American Bluegrass Classic Marathon
American Bluegrass Classic Marathon
In a state known for rolling hills, this route stands out as one of the flattest and most runnable marathon courses in Kentucky. Built for rhythm, consistency, and fast times - this is the kind of course you can chase your next PR or get your official Boston Qualifying time.
For more information visit americanbluegrassclassic.com
Info
Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports