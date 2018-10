American Bully Kennel Club Nationals 2018

The American Bully Kennel Club, or A.B.K.C. for short, is the official registry worldwide for the American Bully breed. The events and shows hosted by the A.B.K.C. are to help fanciers learn to show their dogs and positively promote breeds. These events are helping to educate the public and promote the positive nature of the American Bully breed.

For more information call (540) 693-1374 or visit abkc-nationals.com/