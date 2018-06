American Haflinger Registry National Sporthorse Show

The National Haflinger Show Committee is pleased to announce expanded award categories for ages, disciplines and divisions of horse and rider, including Open Class Dressage, Gymkhana, Hunter, Driving and Western!

Over 50 awards will be presented, and you won’t want to miss any of the excitement. And you’ll have fun shopping at our Vendor Fair.

For more information call 315-246-2269 or visit haflingernationals.com