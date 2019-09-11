American Quilter's Society's Best of Show Winners

Exhibit: AQS Best of Show Winners Through the Years

Where: Schroeder Expo Center; 415 Park Street, Paducah, KY 42001

Dates: September 11-14, 2019

Details: This exhibition showcases previous "Best of Show" winning quilts from all AQS Spring QuiltWeek Shows in Paducah, which are part of the National Quilt Museum’s permanent collection. A contest is held at every QuiltWeek with various categories including awards for Best in Show, Best Wall Quilt, Best Hand Workmanship etc. These award-winning quilts highlight how artists across the world are pushing the envelope, juxtaposing contemporary, avant-garde subjects with one of the most historic forms of needle work. QuiltWeek is a prime example of how people from all over come together to admire artwork that is not only nostalgic but has evolved to incorporate revolutionary and modern art techniques and these "Best of Show" quilts are a true testament.

For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org