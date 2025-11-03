The American Revolution - A KET Special Premiere Screening Event

America250KY is excited to be an official KET Corporate Partner! Celebrate America250KY and join KET for a free two-hour preview screening of The American Revolution. This new six-part, 12-hour documentary directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down.

Thirteen British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence, and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent and inspired democratic movements around the globe.

The film follows dozens of figures from a variety of backgrounds. Through their individual stories, viewers experience the war through the memories of the men and women who experienced it.

The Revolution declared American independence with promises that we continue to strive for, opened the door to advance civil liberties and human rights, and asked questions that we are still trying to answer today.

Doors open at 5 pm; the screening starts at 6 pm and ends at 8 pm. This is a free event; however, reservations are required. The American Revolution premieres on KET on November 16th.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/the-american-revolution-a-ket-special-premiere-screening-event