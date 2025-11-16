× Expand American Revolution. E Pluribus Unum -- Out of Many, One American Revolution. E Pluribus Unum -- Out of Many, One

Rediscovered Patriots: Giving Voice to the Founders Overlooked

Hosted by the Attucks-Lee-Banneker Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center | Cincinnati, Ohio

Free and Open to the Public

Join us at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center for Rediscovered Patriots, a special event that shines light on the overlooked heroes of the American Revolution - the men and women of African, Indigenous, and multicultural descent whose courage and contributions helped shape the birth of our nation.

This one-day community exhibition, presented by the Attucks-Lee-Banneker Chapter, NSDAR, invites visitors of all ages to discover the untold stories of the early Patriots who stood for liberty long before freedom was secure for all. Through interactive displays, genealogy resources, and children’s activities, guests will explore how these forgotten figures paved the way for the Underground Railroad and the broader quest for equality and independence.

Featured Speaker – 2:00 p.m.

At 2:00 p.m., hear from a descendant of Indigenous Patriot Nanye’ Hi (Nancy Ward), the beloved Cherokee Beloved Woman and diplomat who championed peace and women’s leadership during the founding of the United States. Her story connects generations and reminds us that the ideals of liberty and unity were carried forward by many voices — not just those recorded in traditional textbooks.

What to Expect

- Educational Exhibits: Explore profiles of Black, Indigenous, and multicultural patriots whose names are emerging from archival research through the DAR Forgotten Patriots and E Pluribus Unum initiatives.

- Kids’ Corner – Color and Listen: A hands-on learning space where children can color Revolutionary-era scenes and listen to short storytelling from books about the fight for freedom.

- Teacher and Family Resources: Handouts and QR codes link to DAR educational materials, research tools, and ways to engage students in local and family history projects.

- Genealogy Connections: Learn how to begin tracing your family’s Revolutionary-era roots, and discover tools like the Ten Million Names and Forgotten Patriots databases.

- Learn about America 250 Ohio, Sons of the American Revolution, and local historical organizations working together to preserve shared heritage.

- DAR Membership Information: Meet members of the Attucks-Lee-Banneker Chapter, NSDAR, and learn how today’s Daughters honor ancestors through service, education, and historic preservation.

Why It Matters

"Rediscovered Patriots" honors the enduring spirit of those whose service and sacrifice have long been overlooked. Many of these early patriots - free and enslaved men and women, artisans, soldiers, scouts, and messengers - fought or labored for independence while sowing the seeds of the freedom struggle that continued through the Underground Railroad and beyond. Their stories expand the American narrative to include all who believed in liberty's promise.

This event reflects the mission of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism while fostering a deeper understanding of our shared American story.

Event Highlights

- Multimedia presentation looping throughout the day featuring “Heroes of the American Revolution"

- Informational tables with DAR materials, community projects, and exhibit guides.

- Friendly volunteers available to answer questions and assist with genealogy resources.

- Opportunity to connect with local educators, descendants, historians, and civic leaders.

Admission and Accessibility

Admission to the Rediscovered Patriots event is free. The program is family-friendly and accessible. All are welcome - teachers, students, families, researchers, and anyone interested in learning more about America's diverse founding generations.

About the Hosts

The Attucks-Lee-Banneker Chapter, NSDAR - chartered in Cincinnati in 2024 - honors the legacies of Crispus Attucks, William (Billy) Lee, and Benjamin Banneker, whose lives represent the ideals of courage, service, and intellect that define the American spirit. The chapter’s ongoing initiatives, including E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many, One, seek to illuminate forgotten voices, promote inclusive history, and engage communities in meaningful acts of remembrance and service.

Join Us

Come experience how history lives through rediscovery.

Meet descendants, engage with living history exhibits, and leave inspired to uncover the stories in your own family’s past.

Rediscovered Patriots - Where History Inspires Service.

Thank you to our Patriot Level Sponsor: Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum

