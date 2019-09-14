× Expand Provided Breyer Fun Day

American Saddlebred Museum Breyer Fun Day

Join us for Breyer Fun Day, Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 am or 1:00 pm at the American Saddlebred Museum, located at 4083 Iron Works Parkway, on the grounds of the Kentucky Horse Park. This family-friendly event encourages young horse lovers to show their creative side and paint their own Breyer Stablemates models. In addition you can shop the latest Breyer collection, enjoy some refreshments, and have lots of Breyer fun!

Registration is $10 per child

For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org