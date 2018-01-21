American Spiritual Ensemble in Concert

Dr. Everett McCorvey of the University of Kentucky, is the founder of the American Spiritual Ensemble (ASE). He believes that the American Negro spiritual is the mother of music. It gave birth to jazz, blues, gospel and pop...”

The energetic, uniquely American folk music of the ASE will delight music lovers of all kinds. Their first show of 2018 is being held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s (WKCTC) Clemens Fine Arts Center on Sunday, January 21 at 7:30 pm.

For more information call 270.534.3212 visit americanspiritualensemble.com