American Veterans Traveling Tributes

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute is coming to Madisonville as part of Madisonville Salutes! These tributes will be on display at the Madisonville City Park September 11th – September 15th from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm each day.

“America’s Freedom Tribute is more than a display – it’s a solemn reminder of the courage, sacrifice and unwavering dedication of our nation’s heroes. Bringing this exhibit to Madisonville gives our community a place to reflect, honor, and say ‘thank you’ to those who gave everything for the freedoms we enjoy,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.

The AVTT Vietnam Wall is an 80% replica at 360 ft long and standing 8 ft tall at its highest apex. The Costs of Freedom Tribute honors all other major wars and conflicts such as: WWI, WWII, Korea, Desert Storm, Somalia, 9/11, Iraq and Afghanistan. These tribute walls travel across the country showcasing the names and acknowledging their sacrifices but also educating our youth so that history may never die!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com