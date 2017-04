AMRA Summer Harley Rally & Drags

Get your motor running and head out to Beech Bend Raceway June 22-25 for the return of the AMRA Harley Davidson Summer Shootout Drags & Rally featuring bike shows, food vendors, live music, bikini contest, beauty contest and more! Guests must be 12 years of age or older.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com