An Evening With Lotus at MegaCorp Pavilion

to

MegaCorp Pavilion at OVATION 101 W 4th St, Newport, Kentucky 41071

An Evening With Lotus at MegaCorp Pavilion

There are no COVID-19 requirements in order to attend this event.

In an effort to keep our staff and guests as safe as possible, we ask guests to come prepared to use contactless forms of payment. All major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are accepted.

For more information, please visit promowestlive.com/cincinnati/megacorp-pavilion

Info

MegaCorp Pavilion at OVATION 101 W 4th St, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - An Evening With Lotus at MegaCorp Pavilion - 2023-02-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening With Lotus at MegaCorp Pavilion - 2023-02-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening With Lotus at MegaCorp Pavilion - 2023-02-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening With Lotus at MegaCorp Pavilion - 2023-02-04 19:00:00 ical