An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Join music and park lovers for "An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives" benefiting The Parklands of Floyds Fork. The show kicks off Hometown Rising weekend, taking place at 7 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Gheens Foundation Lodge in Beckley Creek Park.

This exciting, V.I.P. concert experience is paired with bourbon tastings provided by some of Kentucky's finest bourbon distilleries, an open bar, as well as complimentary food offerings from Wilshire Pantry, Mayan Café, Farm to Fork and Ostra.

Tickets for this unique night are $250 each and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Guests must be 21 years and over. A limited number of tickets are available for this intimate event, so get yours while they last!

Proceeds from this special concert will support daily maintenance and operations of The Parklands, a nearly 4,000-acre, donor-supported park, open to the public 365 days a year. With millions of visits per year, The Parklands relies on donations from the community.

For more information call (502) 584-0350 or visit www.theparklands.org