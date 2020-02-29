An Evening with Pete Rose The Hit King
Ohio County High School HWY 232 N, Beaver Dam, Kentucky
The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission presents an Intimate evening with Pete ROSE, “The Hit King,” on Saturday, February 29 at Ohio County High School in Beaver Dam, KY. Fans will be treated to exciting and interesting stories from Pete about his life & career in baseball, as well as a “Who’s Who” regional sports panel asking Pete questions. Near the end of the show, there will be time for questions from the audience. Saturday, February 29, 2020
Ohio County High School
HWY 232 N.
Beaver Dam, Kentucky
Doors @ 6:30pm / Show @ 7:30pm
Tickets: $19.50 - $99.50
*+Service Fees
*+$10 day of show, if available
For more information call (270) 274-7106 or visit BeaverDamTourism.com