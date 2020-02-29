An Evening with Pete Rose The Hit King

The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission presents an Intimate evening with Pete ROSE, “The Hit King,” on Saturday, February 29 at Ohio County High School in Beaver Dam, KY. Fans will be treated to exciting and interesting stories from Pete about his life & career in baseball, as well as a “Who’s Who” regional sports panel asking Pete questions. Near the end of the show, there will be time for questions from the audience. Saturday, February 29, 2020

Ohio County High School

HWY 232 N.

Beaver Dam, Kentucky

Doors @ 6:30pm / Show @ 7:30pm

Tickets: $19.50 - $99.50

*+Service Fees

*+$10 day of show, if available

For more information call (270) 274-7106 or visit BeaverDamTourism.com