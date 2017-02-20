An Evening With Travis Tritt

Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center 126 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501

An Evening with Travis Tritt at The East Kentucky Exposition Center! Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award winning country artist, Travis Tritt Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 8PM

Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subject of the spotlight. An up-close and personal event punctuated by personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.

Ticket prices are $25 & $45 plus fees

For more information visit eastkyexpo.com

