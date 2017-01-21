An Exhibition and Celebration of 50 Years in Art

An opening reception is to be held on January 20, 2017 for local artist, Michael Crouse. Michael is celebrating the tenth anniversary of BrokenStone Press (located in the Lower Town Arts district) and fifty years of full time involvement in the visual arts as an art student, university art professor, art center director and producing artist and printmaker. Over the past fifty years, Michael has produced work in a variety of media including oil, acrylic, pastel, various drawing media, mixed media and the printmaking processes of lithography, intaglio, screen printing and relief.

Michael’s prints have been exhibited in England, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, the Netherlands and Spain. His work has been exhibited throughout the United States and represented by galleries in Atlanta, GA; Raleigh, Chapel Hill and Asheville, NC; Chicago, IL; Kenosha, WI; and Birmingham and Montgomery, AL. His work is included in corporate, public and private collections.

BrokenStone Press will host a community Printathon on January 21st at 612 N. 6th St.. This event is FREE and open to artists and non-artists of all ages! Participants will create individual prints and contribute to a collaborative print that will be displayed in the Paducah Mayor's office. The printmaking processes are easy, fun and all materials will be furnished.

Celebratory event details include:

- Michael Crouse: A Retrospective Opening Reception, Friday, January. 20, 5 – 8 p.m. at Ruth Baggett Gallery, 1025 Jefferson St.

- Community Printathon, Saturday, January 21, 1 – 5 p.m at BrokenStone Press, 612 N. 6th St.

- Michael Crouse: A Retrospective on exhibit January 20-28, 201 at Ruth Baggett Gallery, 1025 Jefferson St.

For more information email ichaelgcrouse@icloud.com