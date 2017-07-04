Fourth of July Bash at My Old Kentucky Home

The drama association's Fourth of July Birthday Celebration will take place on Tues., July 4. Celebrate the 191st anniversary of the birth of the "Father of American Music" with an evening of fun and fireworks at My Old Kentucky Home State Park. Enjoy old-fashioned games, face painting, a bounce house and more beginning at 6:30 p.m. Then take your seats and enjoy a performance of "The Stephen Foster Story," with a free cupcake at intermission for everyone. After the show, sit back and relax as a spectacular fireworks show lights up the sky above the amphitheater.

For more information call 502-871-4570 or visit preservationkentucky.org