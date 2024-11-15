"Merry & Bright," Christmas Tours of My Old Kentucky Home

Christmas, My Old Kentucky Home

Guides in Victorian hoop skirts and gentleman in tailcoats sing the song “My Old Kentucky Home,” on your tour of Kentucky’s most famous landmark decorated for Christmas, My Old Kentucky Home! The mansion is adorned and decorated with six beautiful 12′ tall Christmas trees, each with a unique Kentucky theme, including the Commonwealth Tree, Meadows in the Bloom, Birds Make Music All the Day, & more! Garlands, mistletoe & stockings full of toys! Experience the traditional, and sometimes odd, Christmas customs of the Victorian era at My Old Kentucky Home! Learn the origins of the Christmas tree, how mistletoe became famous for exchanging kisses, the tradition of the yule log, the history of the Christmas pickle, the legends of Father Christmas and Santa Claus, and the bizarre Victorian traditions including Krampus who punished bad children, and learn why Victorians sent Christmas cards featuring sword fighting frogs & frozen birds to each another during the holidays. As you move forward to each room, experience a different era of Christmas, starting from colonial times, the early and late Victorian periods, all the way to the roaring 20’s when the mansion was last owned by the Rowan family. This highly interesting tour isn’t one you want to miss and it’s great for the whole family! Tours are available every hour beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Last Tour begins at 4 p.m.). For more information visit www.visitmyoldkyhome.com or call 502-348-3502. 501 E. Stephen Foster.

(CLOSED Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day)

For more information call (502) 348-3502 or visit parks.ky.gov