Anansi The Spider Performance - Lexington
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theater
Anansi The Spider
Family Weekend Performance Dates: April 15-16, 2023
Written by Jeremy Kisling
Based on the traditional Anansi Tales
Description:
The winds blow, the fireflies glow, and a trickster spider knows just how to get what he wants. But will Anansi stick to his embellished stories of adventure and danger or will he discover that the truth may serve him better? Help the African savannah come to life in this interactive tale adapted for the stage by LCT’s Jeremy Kisling.
Best enjoyed by ages 6 and up
Performed on The Larry and Vivian Snipes Main Stage
Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour
Family Weekend Performance Info
Saturday, April 15 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*
Sunday, April 16 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm^
*Pay What You Will
^Sensory Friendly
Tickets: $20/adult, $15/child
For more information, please call 859.254.4546 or visit lctonstage.org