Anansi The Spider Performance - Lexington

Anansi The Spider

Family Weekend Performance Dates: April 15-16, 2023

Written by Jeremy Kisling

Based on the traditional Anansi Tales

Description:

The winds blow, the fireflies glow, and a trickster spider knows just how to get what he wants. But will Anansi stick to his embellished stories of adventure and danger or will he discover that the truth may serve him better? Help the African savannah come to life in this interactive tale adapted for the stage by LCT’s Jeremy Kisling.

Best enjoyed by ages 6 and up

Performed on The Larry and Vivian Snipes Main Stage

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour

Family Weekend Performance Info

Saturday, April 15 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*

Sunday, April 16 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm^

*Pay What You Will

^Sensory Friendly

Tickets: $20/adult, $15/child

For more information, please call 859.254.4546 or visit lctonstage.org