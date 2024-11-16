Anchal 13th Annual Holiday Shop

Anchal Project 1229 South Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Anchal 13th Annual Holiday Shop

You’re invited to experience the festive magic of our Annual Holiday Shop! Visit Anchal’s Storefront to mix, mingle, and make merry while shopping sustainable fashion, home decor, and gifts that give back.

Plus be the first to shop our new Baby and Kids Line in-person!

For more information call 502-709-4377 or visit anchalproject.org/collections/holiday-shop

Info

Fashion & Trunk Shows, Markets
502-709-4377
