Anchal's 15th Birthday
to
Anchal Project 1229 South Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
×
Anchal Project
Celebrate 15 Years with Us
Anchal's 15th Birthday
You’re invited to experience 15 years of design, purpose, and impact.
Shop our entire collection with an exclusive 15% off discount, discover new arrivals, mingle amid festive décor, and indulge in special treats at this joyful birthday celebration.
For more information call 502-709-4377 or visit anchalproject.org
Info
Anchal Project 1229 South Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Charity & Fundraisers, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Parties & Clubs