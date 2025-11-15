Anchal's 15th Birthday

Anchal Project 1229 South Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Anchal's 15th Birthday

You’re invited to experience 15 years of design, purpose, and impact.

Shop our entire collection with an exclusive 15% off discount, discover new arrivals, mingle amid festive décor, and indulge in special treats at this joyful birthday celebration.

For more information call 502-709-4377 or visit anchalproject.org 

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Parties & Clubs
5027094377
