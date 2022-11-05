× Expand Jeremy Zeller OxyMedia Performances debuts at the Arts Trail this year.

Anderson County Art Trail

It’s back and bigger than ever! For one day only you can tour the dynamic and vibrant art community of Anderson County all from the Fox Creek Artist Village.

The Anderson County Arts’ Trail is so big we’ve had to move it into an all day and night A-FAIR!

Day Events

10AM to 5PM

Artist Booths Open (Painting, Sculpture, Mixed Media, Jewelry, Pottery, etc)

Homemakers’ Exhibit –Weaving, Quilting & More

Demonstrations

Food Truck

Bar (opens at 12pm)

5PM – 6PM — Happy Hour

6PM- 8PM

OxyMedia Performances

Live Music

Art Exhibit

Storytelling

8PM – 9PM

Night Cap / Artist Meet & Greet

For more information call 5025176268 or visit acartsky.org