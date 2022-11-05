Anderson County Art Trail
to
Maynard Studios 1986 Fox Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Jeremy Zeller
OxyMedia Performances debuts at the Arts Trail this year.
It’s back and bigger than ever! For one day only you can tour the dynamic and vibrant art community of Anderson County all from the Fox Creek Artist Village.
The Anderson County Arts’ Trail is so big we’ve had to move it into an all day and night A-FAIR!
Day Events
10AM to 5PM
Artist Booths Open (Painting, Sculpture, Mixed Media, Jewelry, Pottery, etc)
Homemakers’ Exhibit –Weaving, Quilting & More
Demonstrations
Food Truck
Bar (opens at 12pm)
5PM – 6PM — Happy Hour
6PM- 8PM
OxyMedia Performances
Live Music
Art Exhibit
Storytelling
8PM – 9PM
Night Cap / Artist Meet & Greet
For more information call 5025176268 or visit acartsky.org