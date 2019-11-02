Anderson County Art Trail

Maynard Studios 1986 Fox Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Anderson County Art Trail

The annual art trail is your chance to meet many of Anderson County's talented artists and visit the studios where their art is created, displayed and sold.

On Facebook: 2019 Art Trail

For more information call (502) 598-3127 

Maynard Studios 1986 Fox Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
