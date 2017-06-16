Anderson County Arts Council Meet and Greet!

Join us!

For the first ever Open to the Public Meeting of the Anderson County Arts Council.

Meet your Board Members, discuss

ideas and directions for your new

501(a) non-profit in the Arts!

Snacks will be provided

6 pm Call to Order

Welcome

6:10 Roll Call & Establish Quorum

6:15 Approval of past Minutes

6:17 Old Business:

- Treasurer Report form

- 2017 Art Trail Fees

- New artists at Art Alley

- Thank you letters

- Downtown Lawrenceburg website proposal

- Donation boxes

6:25 New Business

- Meeting date to discuss Public Sculpture

6:30 Open floor for public comment

- could be 2 minutes each

Join us afterward at Josephine Sculpture Park for "Soundscape!" The sculpture park will have live music, bonfires, smores and illuminated sculptures and glow stick tours (6 pm until midnight).

3355 Lawrenceburg Rd in Frankfort, KY.

For more information visit josephinesculpturepark.org