× Expand Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission file photo. South Main Street is filled with vendors during the annual burgoo festival.

Anderson County Burgoo Festival

The Anderson County Burgoo Festival has a lot of exciting events for 2019. There will be lots of burgoo, music and entertainment, as well as vendors of all kinds. Vendors will fill all avenues of the festival with crafts, food, and other assorted goods beginning on Friday at 2 p.m. and will be open during all festival hours.

On Saturday, a pancake breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. at the Senior Citizens Center on Western Avenue. There will be many other activities throughout the weekend. The festival officially ends at 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit kentuckyburgoo.com