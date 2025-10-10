The Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Ave , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Grab your favorite ladle—Lawrenceburg’s 31st Annual Burgoo Festival is back this October! As the Burgoo Capital of the World, we’re serving up steaming bowls of Kentucky tradition alongside live music, food trucks, local vendors, and all the fall vibes you’ve been waiting for. 🥣🍁🛍️

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/anderson-county-burgoo-festival/2025-10-10/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502-598-3127
