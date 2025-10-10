× Expand Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Burgoo festival

The Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Grab your favorite ladle—Lawrenceburg’s 31st Annual Burgoo Festival is back this October! As the Burgoo Capital of the World, we’re serving up steaming bowls of Kentucky tradition alongside live music, food trucks, local vendors, and all the fall vibes you’ve been waiting for. 🥣🍁🛍️

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/anderson-county-burgoo-festival/2025-10-10/