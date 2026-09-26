Anderson County Burgoo Festival
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Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
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Lawrenceburg / Anderson County Tourism
Burgoo
The tradition continues! A 3-day festival celebrating a folk cuisine made of a mix of spices, vegetables and meats all slow-cooked over an open fire for hours. Live music, kids carnival rides, vendors galore. Be a part of a delicious, Anderson County tradition! Bigfoot and Burgoo.
For more information call 5025983127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event
Info
Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink