Anderson County Burgoo Festival

× Expand Lawrenceburg / Anderson County Tourism Burgoo

The tradition continues! A 3-day festival celebrating a folk cuisine made of a mix of spices, vegetables and meats all slow-cooked over an open fire for hours. Live music, kids carnival rides, vendors galore. Be a part of a delicious, Anderson County tradition! Bigfoot and Burgoo.

For more information call 5025983127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event