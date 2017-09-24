Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc.
September 22 - 24.
Lots of Burgoo and other food, crafts, & entertainment. Fun for the whole family.
- Burgoo Cook Off
- Bands
- Karate Demonstration
- Pedal Tractor Pull
- Civil War Reenactment
- Golf Pro
- Fishing Tournament
- Pancake Breakfast
- Ghost Walk
- Quilt Block Contest
- Pumpkin Decorating
- Burgoo Eating Contest
- Bingo
- Ugly Lamp Contest
- Patriotic Service
- Elvis Tribute
Anderson County is located in the heart of Central Kentucky. Just minutes from these major highways: I-64, US 127, and Bluegrass Parkway!
For more information call (502) 598-9748 or visit Kentuckyburgoo.com