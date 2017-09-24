Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc.

September 22 - 24.

Lots of Burgoo and other food, crafts, & entertainment. Fun for the whole family.

Burgoo Cook Off

Bands

Karate Demonstration

Pedal Tractor Pull

Civil War Reenactment

Golf Pro

Fishing Tournament

Pancake Breakfast

Ghost Walk

Quilt Block Contest

Pumpkin Decorating

Burgoo Eating Contest

Bingo

Ugly Lamp Contest

Patriotic Service

Elvis Tribute

Anderson County is located in the heart of Central Kentucky. Just minutes from these major highways: I-64, US 127, and Bluegrass Parkway!

For more information call (502) 598-9748 or visit Kentuckyburgoo.com