Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc.

Google Calendar - Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc. - 2017-09-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc. - 2017-09-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc. - 2017-09-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc. - 2017-09-24 00:00:00

Downtown Lawrenceburg Highway 127, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky

Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc.

September 22 - 24.

Lots of Burgoo and other food, crafts, & entertainment.  Fun for the whole family.

  • Burgoo Cook Off
  • Bands
  • Karate Demonstration
  • Pedal Tractor Pull
  • Civil War Reenactment
  • Golf Pro
  • Fishing Tournament
  • Pancake Breakfast
  • Ghost Walk
  • Quilt Block Contest
  • Pumpkin Decorating
  • Burgoo Eating Contest
  • Bingo
  • Ugly Lamp Contest
  • Patriotic Service
  • Elvis Tribute 

Anderson County is located in the heart of Central Kentucky. Just minutes from these major highways:  I-64, US 127, and Bluegrass Parkway!

For more information call (502) 598-9748  or visit Kentuckyburgoo.com

Info
Downtown Lawrenceburg Highway 127, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky View Map
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc. - 2017-09-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc. - 2017-09-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc. - 2017-09-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Anderson County Burgoo Festival, Inc. - 2017-09-24 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 21, 2017

Saturday

July 22, 2017

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Monday

July 24, 2017

Tuesday

July 25, 2017

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™