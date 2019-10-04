Anderson Hotel Haunted House

to Google Calendar - Anderson Hotel Haunted House - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anderson Hotel Haunted House - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anderson Hotel Haunted House - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Anderson Hotel Haunted House - 2019-10-04 19:00:00

Anderson Hotel Haunted House 118 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Anderson Hotel Haunted House

The Anderson Hotel Haunted House, rated as one of Kentucky’s top haunted houses in 2018, is back again for 2019 with improvements and additions to make it even better! Don’t be scared, though!

September 28 and 29.

October 5,6,12,13,19,20,26,27,31

For more information call (502) 604-0245 or visit hauntedlawrenceburg.com

Info

Anderson Hotel Haunted House 118 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
502-604-3725
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Anderson Hotel Haunted House - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anderson Hotel Haunted House - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anderson Hotel Haunted House - 2019-10-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Anderson Hotel Haunted House - 2019-10-04 19:00:00