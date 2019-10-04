× Expand COURTESY PHOTO The haunted house is located inside the old Anderson Hotel, which many believe is actually haunted.

Anderson Hotel Haunted House

The Anderson Hotel Haunted House, rated as one of Kentucky’s top haunted houses in 2018, is back again for 2019 with improvements and additions to make it even better! Don’t be scared, though!

September 28 and 29.

October 5,6,12,13,19,20,26,27,31

For more information call (502) 604-0245 or visit hauntedlawrenceburg.com