3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Andrew Lee in Concert at Oldham Gardens
Enjoy great concerts at Oldham Gardens. Andrew Lee, based in Louisville, KY, is an aspiring musician focused on a career in music and performance. His solo act includes a wide variety of artist selections. He is a natural at live shows has performed in the Louisville area at Karem’s Grill & Pub and O'Shea's Irish Pub.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/