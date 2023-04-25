Animal Attraction at Gallery 104

to

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Animal Attraction

April 25 – June 3

The Arts Association of Oldham County will once again host its popular Animal Attraction art show. Animal-themed work in any medium, functional or decorative, will be found in this exciting exhibit of the animal world. The show also features a $500 prize, the Pam Ludke Award, made possible through the generosity of the Ludke family of Oldham County. Pam, a former Gallery 104 artist, loved animals and often participated in this show. Her family will choose the recipient in her honor.

For more information, please call 502.222.3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Art & Exhibitions
502.222.3822
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-04-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-04-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-04-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-04-25 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-02 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-02 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-02 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-09 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-16 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-16 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-16 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Animal Attraction at Gallery 104 - 2023-05-23 10:00:00 ical