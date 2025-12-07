× Expand Foxhollow Farm Animal Communication Workshop

$175 per person.

Animals are master communicators. While barks, mews, and the position of the ears always convey much, animals are also very capable to telling their stories, expressing their feelings, and providing deep wisdom. Join Gina Millard for this day of experiencing the depth of animal communication, gaining confidence in and trusting what you're receiving, and developing an understanding of the responsibility you hold when respectfully communicating with animals on a soul to soul level. In this workshop, we will be working and communicating with the animals in your care through photos. Weather permitting, we may also have the chance to work with other animals outdoors.

Together we will explore:

- The role of presence in animal communication

- Permission & responsibility

- Being in an animal's energy field

- Distance work

- Learning to hear an animal's voice

- Understanding their personalities

- How to confidently communicate with the animal's caretaker

- What to do with information received

Snacks & beverages are provided. Please bring a sack lunch.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/