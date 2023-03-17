ANITA DO-OVER Starring May O'Nays
to
Play Louisville 1101 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Drag Daddy Productions
ANITA DO-OVER Starring May O'Nays
Location: Play Dance Bar, 1101 E Washington St., Louisville, KY 40206
Dates: 3/17/23 and 3/18/23
Ticket Price: $15 General Admission
THE CREATORS OF TUBA ATONEMENT AND DRAG REVIVAL BRING YOU THEIR NEWEST ONE-WOMAN-SHOW!
What would happen if Anita Bryant—infamous anti-gay activist from the 1970s—was forced to try and make amends with very people she demonized?
Watch Anita do her best to navigate modern culture as she asks for forgiveness from gay bar patrons across the country. May O’Nays’ second self written cabaret is sure to go down easy as pie.
18+
7:30-8:30PM
Admission to the show grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entirety of the evening.
For more information or tickets visit dragdadyproductions.com