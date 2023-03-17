× Expand Drag Daddy Productions ANITA DO-OVER

ANITA DO-OVER Starring May O'Nays

Location: Play Dance Bar, 1101 E Washington St., Louisville, KY 40206

Dates: 3/17/23 and 3/18/23

Time: 7:30PM-8:30PM

Tickets at: www.dragdaddyproductions.com

Ticket Price: $15 General Admission

THE CREATORS OF TUBA ATONEMENT AND DRAG REVIVAL BRING YOU THEIR NEWEST ONE-WOMAN-SHOW!

What would happen if Anita Bryant—infamous anti-gay activist from the 1970s—was forced to try and make amends with very people she demonized?

Watch Anita do her best to navigate modern culture as she asks for forgiveness from gay bar patrons across the country. May O’Nays’ second self written cabaret is sure to go down easy as pie.

18+

Admission to the show grants you access to PLAY Dance Bar for the entirety of the evening.

For more information or tickets visit dragdadyproductions.com