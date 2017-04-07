Anita Madden: The Look

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Anita Madden: The Look

A night to remember with an unforgettable dress worn by an unforgettable woman.

Anita Madden would make a grand entrance every year at her legendary Derby Eve parties, wearing a dress that people would be so memorized by. With Derby season right around the corner, a collection of Madden's famous party dresses will be on display in a gallery, in the exhibit "Our Divine Ms. M."

The exhibit will open on April 7 and runs until Derby Day on May 6 at the ArtsPlace on Mill Street.

For more information visit LexArts.org

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

