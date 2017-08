Flame Run is exhibiting the work of Louisville artist, Ann Klem, in "Feature: Ann Klem Glass."

Each piece of Klem’s art glass reveals her love of the design and creation process, the taste for technical challenges and the beauty of a well-finished piece. Strongly influenced by geometry, repeatable patterns, and phenomena such as crop circles, Klem designs her pieces for beautiful yet functional art.

For more information visit flamerun.com