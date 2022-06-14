Annie Jr. at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Performed under license from MTI (Music Theater International) Annie JR

Annie Jr.

Aug 26, 27, Sept 2, 3, 9, 10 - 6:30 pm

Aug 28, Sept 4, 11 - 2:00 pm

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students Age 4-11

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Tickets - https://www.ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool/annie-jr-blue-group/e-omdaqp

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com