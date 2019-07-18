× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Annie: LCT's 18th Annual Summer Family Musical

Annie: LCT's 18th Annual Summer Family Musical

“When I’m stuck with a day that’s gray and lonely, I just stick up my chin and grin and say…”

It’s time for LCT’s 18th Annual Summer Family Musical – Annie! Our heroine might be small – but don’t let her stature fool you, she’s got might and moxie to spare. With her trusty sidekick Sandy and a roster (or Rooster!) of your favorite songs like “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” – Annie is here to prove that when­ you’ve got great friends in your corner, a dance in your shoes, and hope in your heart, the sun will most certainly come out tomorrow.

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Thursday, July 18 @ 7:30pm

Friday, July 19 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, July 20 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, July 21 @ 2:00pm

Thursday, July 25 @ 7:30pm

Friday, July 26 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, July 27 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, July 28 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, July 28 @ 6:30pm

Best enjoyed by all ages

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

You’ll like this play if you like stories about: strong female characters, friendship, musicals, and nostalgia.

Approximately 2.5 Hrs long including a 15 Minute Intermission

$25 adults, $20 children under 18

SPONSOR: Little English

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org