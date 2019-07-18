Annie: LCT's 18th Annual Summer Family Musical
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theatre
Annie: LCT's 18th Annual Summer Family Musical
“When I’m stuck with a day that’s gray and lonely, I just stick up my chin and grin and say…”
It’s time for LCT’s 18th Annual Summer Family Musical – Annie! Our heroine might be small – but don’t let her stature fool you, she’s got might and moxie to spare. With her trusty sidekick Sandy and a roster (or Rooster!) of your favorite songs like “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” – Annie is here to prove that when you’ve got great friends in your corner, a dance in your shoes, and hope in your heart, the sun will most certainly come out tomorrow.
Book by Thomas Meehan
Music by Charles Strouse
Lyrics by Martin Charnin
PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:
Thursday, July 18 @ 7:30pm
Friday, July 19 @ 7:30pm
Saturday, July 20 @ 2:00pm
Sunday, July 21 @ 2:00pm
Thursday, July 25 @ 7:30pm
Friday, July 26 @ 7:30pm
Saturday, July 27 @ 2:00pm
Sunday, July 28 @ 2:00pm
Sunday, July 28 @ 6:30pm
Best enjoyed by all ages
Performed on the LCT Main Stage
You’ll like this play if you like stories about: strong female characters, friendship, musicals, and nostalgia.
Approximately 2.5 Hrs long including a 15 Minute Intermission
$25 adults, $20 children under 18
SPONSOR: Little English
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org